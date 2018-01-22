× Miss Babe Ruth diagnosed with cancer

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city’s most famous dog is in the ninth inning of a life that brought joy to thousands who watched her work, took her picture, petted her soft coat.

Miss Babe Ruth has cancer.

The 12-year-old black Labrador retriever, an ambassador for the Greensboro Grasshoppers her whole life, was diagnosed in Raleigh at N.C. State’s School of Veterinary Medicine.

There is no cure. Only the symptoms can be treated. The disease that has left Babe’s hind legs partially paralyzed cannot be driven from her body by science or medicine.

