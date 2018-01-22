Man shot, killed after argument in Greensboro identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A man killed Friday morning after being shot during an argument in Greensboro has been identified, according to Greensboro police.

At 10:38 a.m., officers responded to a dispute at a home in the 3500 block of Riverside Drive. Arriving officers found 24-year-old Justin Lynn Alspaugh, of Mooresville, with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

First responders attempted to save the victim but Alspaugh died at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital.

Greensboro police say the dispute was among "several other persons," and it's unknown what it was about.

Police have identified several "persons of interest" in Alspaugh's death.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.