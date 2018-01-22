× Man accused of stealing $5K worth of Coach bags from Myrtle Beach store

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Police are searching for a man accused of stealing $5,000 worth of bags from a Myrtle Beach store, according to WTVD.

The man was caught on camera carrying two armfuls of bags out of the store at Tanger Outlet in Myrtle Beach.

It’s unclear if the robbery happened during store hours.

However, according to corporate policy, employees are not allowed to stop customers from stealing. They are to imply that they are aware the customer is attempting to steal and call security right away.

Police are also warning anyone in the Myrtle Beach area, or those planning to visit, to not purchase bags from the man shown in the picture.