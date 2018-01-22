× Man accused of assaulting Walmart employee over air mattresses

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man allegedly enraged over Walmart not having any air mattresses is accused of beating the employee who told him they were out of stock, according to WNEP.

The incident happened at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 at the Walmart located at 6535 Grayson Road in Swatara Township. The victim was working in the sporting goods section of the store when a man approached him and asked for an air mattress.

The employee checked on their availability and when he returned with the news that the store was out of air mattresses, the customer reportedly became enraged and tackled the employee to the ground, punching him on the head.

The employee says he did nothing to provoke the attack and simply told the man there were no air mattresses to be had. The suspect left the store before police arrived.

Police say the man was caught on surveillance cameras and they were able to track him down using the license plate the car he drove away in. On Jan. 14, police saw the suspect’s vehicle and pulled it over.

Police say the driver, identified as Robert Edward Sheridan, looked like the same man in the surveillance video. He was also wearing the same outfit the suspect was wearing during the assault.

Sheridan denied attacking the employee and says he wasn’t at Walmart. He also told police he has “many twins.”