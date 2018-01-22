× 1 arrested, at least 1 other suspect sought after shots fired in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are investigating Monday evening after shots were fired in the area of East MLK Jr. Drive and South Scientific Street.

The incident was first reported to police at 5:19 p.m.

People in three cars engaged in gunfire at the intersection of East MLK Jr. Drive and South Scientific Street, according to Lt. Curtis Cheeks III, with High Point police.

The suspects then left the scene, Cheeks said. Police recovered evidence at two other scenes in the area.

One person has been arrested and officers are looking for at least one other suspect.

Cheeks confirmed this is part of “violent individuals targeting each other.” He said the incident is not random, but the community will still want to be on guard because there is at least one other suspect still at large.

There is no word on injuries.

A witness who did not want to be identified told FOX8, “I was very afraid. Honestly, I didn’t know what to think because I was just out getting my mail and then all of a sudden I hear so many shots like right behind me. The first thing I thought to do was run, my mind went blank.”

No other information has been released at this time.

