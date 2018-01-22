× Guilford County Schools weather makeup days announced

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Inclement weather caused Guilford County Schools to close to students on Jan. 17, 18 and 19.

Whenever schools are closed, the days of instruction missed are made up in order, according to the inclement weather days listed in each of GCS’ school calendars. These days are scheduled and approved by the Guilford County Board of Education about one year in advance of each upcoming school year.

GCS was previously closed on Jan. 4. Students will now make up a total of four days, with the exception of Bessemer Elementary and Gateway Education Center, which were shut down earlier in the year due to police action. Those schools are now on the fifth makeup day.

Because of the impending move to a new building, Western Middle students will make up their days Jan. 23, June 11, 12 and 13.

The scheduled makeup days are as follows: