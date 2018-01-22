× Former Disney star Orlando Brown arrested after family disturbance, police say

BARSTOW, Calif. — A former Disney star was arrested after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment complex last week, according to Barstow police.

Officers came to the Aztec Apartments at 8 a.m. Thursday after a report of a family disturbance.

There was a verbal argument between former “That’s So Raven” star Orlando Brown, his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s mother, police said.

Officers learned Brown, 30, had active warrants for battery against a spouse, resisting a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance from the Torrance Police Department.

Brown’s girlfriend’s mother, 46-year-old Tanya Henson, also had an active warrant for a drug charge from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

Both Brown and Henson were arrested and booked into the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Barstow Jail.

Brown previously served time in 2013 after failing to complete court-ordered alcohol education classes in connection with a previous DUI arrest.