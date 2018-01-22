× Escaped Forsyth County inmate back in custody

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate who escaped custody Monday morning in Forsyth County has been arrested, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Bobby Abraham, 28, escaped custody around 7:40 a.m. while heading to a work assignment in Winston-Salem. He returned to the facility at 11:06 a.m.

Abraham is a minimum custody inmate serving a sentence at the Forsyth County Correctional Center for attempted trafficking in Mecklenburg County. He now faces charges for his escape, officials say.

His projected release date was April 2019.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Forsyth County Correctional Center at (336) 896-7041.