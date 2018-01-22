Downtown Mount Airy named top-ranked attraction in state

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Even Andy Griffith would be proud of this — USA Today’s 10 Best has named Main Street in Mount Airy as North Carolina’s top attraction.

USA Today’s caption reads:

The charming town of Mount Airy was Andy Griffith’s childhood home and the inspiration behind the town of Mayberry in his 1960s classic The Andy Griffith Show. The town’s historic Main Street looks much like its fictional counterpart, complete with vintage squad cars and a replica of the jail and courthouse from the show.”

Downtown Mount Airy beat out several well-known attractions in North Carolina, including the Blue Ridge Parkway and the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro.

“This is so exciting for businesses in town and for the city,” Jessica Roberts, executive director of the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority, told The Mount Airy News. “We are very proud to be named number one in North Carolina, and this media exposure will be wonderful for the city of Mount Airy.”

The remaining attractions include:

Battleship North Carolina

Wilmington Biltmore Estate, Asheville

Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Durham

Grandfather Mountain

Blue Ridge Parkway

International Civil Rights Center & Museum, Greensboro

Cape Lookout National Seashore

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Corolla Wild Horses, Corolla

