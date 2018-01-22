Doctor walks a mile through snow, ice to get to his patients

ATLANTA — One Atlanta-area doctor didn’t let snow and ice stop him from getting to work to help his patients, according to WGCL-TV.

After winter weather spread across much of the South last week, Dr. Dean McKenzie, chief of cardiothoracic surgery at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, decided to make the one-mile hike so he could personally be there for his patients.

On Thursday, the hospital shared a post on Facebook to thank Dr. McKenzie for his dedication.

The post read, “When icy roads prevented Dr. McKenzie, our Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery, from driving to work yesterday, he walked a mile through snow and ice to get to the hospital. Thank you to the men and women on our staff who made it possible to continue with surgeries, procedures and exams as winter weather swirled outside this week!”

The heartwarming post has more than 3,800 shares and 20,000 likes.