Cancer: Symptom Management

When cancer patients experience symptoms related to their diagnosis or treatment they often end up visiting the emergency room (ER), which can cost time and money. To keep patients out of the ER, Cone health created the Symptom Management Clinic, a special clinic to treat the specific needs of Cone Health cancer patients. Within the first two years of operation, there has been a 43 percent drop in emergency room visits for cancer patients. At the clinic, you’ll be evaluated by Cyndee Bacon, a family nurse practitioner with years of experience in oncology and emergency care.

The symptom management clinic team specializes in oncology, understand the unique needs and concerns of cancer patients, and the best way to treat your symptoms.

Common symptoms that patients should visit the symptom management clinic for include:

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Pain in the abdomen

Swelling of the arms or legs

Redness or pain where you have an IV or at your port site

Rash on the skin that is new

Fever over 100.4 degrees

Extreme fatigue or weakness

Extreme thirst

Dizziness

Weakness in the arms or legs

Double vision, headache

Pneumonia

Chills that occur soon after you get chemotherapy

Shortness of breath that is new to you

Bleeding from the nose, blood in urine or stool

Mouth sores that make it hard to eat or drink

Increase in pain, or new pain

Going to the bathroom more often

We encourage patients to call us as soon as they experience these symptoms before they worsen. True emergencies such as active chest pain, stroke symptoms, severe shortness of breath, etc., should continue to be evaluated in the Emergency Department.

The Symptom Management Clinic is part of the Cone Health Cancer Center and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. We can usually see patients the same day they call, and they can wait at home until their appointment time. Our team can administer fluids on site, schedule any lab work or tests, provide care and collaborate with your oncologist. Existing patients of the Cone Health Cancer Center can schedule a clinic appointment by calling (336) 832-1100.

Dr. Cyndee Bacon is an oncology nurse practitioner and manager of the Cone Health Cancer Center Symptom Management Clinic. She earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing at Winston-Salem University and her Master of Science in nursing at Duke University. She completed her Doctor of Nursing Practice from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Spokesperson Background:

Beth Tracey is a registered oncology nurse with the Cone Health Cancer Center Symptom Management Clinic. Beth completed her associate’s degree in nursing and has 42 years of nursing experience.