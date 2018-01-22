× Authorities looking for escaped inmate in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate in Forsyth County, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Bobby Abraham, 28, was last seen at about 7:40 a.m. Monday heading to a work assignment in Winston-Salem. Abraham is a minimum custody inmate serving a sentence at the Forsyth County Correctional Center for attempted trafficking in Mecklenburg County.

His projected release date was April 2019.

Anyone with information about Abraham’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Forsyth County Correctional Center at (336) 896-7041.