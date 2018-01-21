Patriots headed to the Super Bowl after victory over the Jaguars

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 21: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates a touchdown with Chris Hogan #15 in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 21: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates a touchdown with Chris Hogan #15 in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots are headed to the Super Bowl after a 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
This will be Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s eighth time at the Super Bowl.
The Patriots will face the winner of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis, according to USA Today.
42.065381
-71.247825