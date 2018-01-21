× Patriots headed to the Super Bowl after victory over the Jaguars

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots are headed to the Super Bowl after a 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

This will be Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s eighth time at the Super Bowl.

The Patriots will face the winner of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis, according to USA Today.