WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Operation Stay Warm is collecting items for the homeless outside a barbecue restaurant today in Winston-Salem.

The event is held at Camel City BBQ Factory at 701 N Liberty St. and goes until 5 p.m. Sunday. Items collected include children’s items, coats, gloves, hats and blankets.

Everything collected will be donated to the Bethesda Center for the Homeless, which will distribute the items.