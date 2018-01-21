× North Carolina man who won doughnut eating contest by eating eight doughnuts in two minutes is now accused of robbing a doughnut store

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – A North Carolina doughnut eating champion is accused of robbing a doughnut shop, according to the Virginian-Pilot.

Bradley Herbert Hardison, 27, of Elizabeth City, was charged Thursday in connection to robbing a Dunkin’ Donuts on Nov. 21.

The suspect faces charges of felony breaking and entering, felony safe cracking and felony larceny.

Authorities have not said if he took any doughnuts.

The paper reported that the suspect became a minor local celebrity after winning a police-sponsored doughnut-eating contest in 2014. He reportedly ate eight glazed doughnuts in two minutes.

In 2014, the suspect was arrested and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering and misdemeanor injury to real property after two grocery stores were broken into. That arrest came just one day after he won the doughnut eating contest.