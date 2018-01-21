FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 21: A Super Bowl LII hat is shown during the AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 21: A Super Bowl LII hat is shown during the AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The New England Patriots will play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.
The Patriots beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20 on Sunday and the Eagles beat the Vikings in a 38-7 win later in the day.