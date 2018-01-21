× Man charged with driving while impaired in North Carolina crash that killed 2 people

RALEIGH, N.C. – A man is facing multiple charges, including driving while impaired, in connection with a deadly crash on I-40 in Raleigh on Thursday, police said.

WTVD reported that Anibal Raul Ambrocio-Chilel, 27, was released from Wake Med Sunday and taken to the Wake County Jail.

Ambrocio-Chilel has been charged with two counts of felony death by vehicle and one count of driving while impaired.

Police said he and three other people were headed eastbound in the westbound lane of I-40 near Wade Avenue and struck a pick-up truck head-on.

Officers said two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Ambrocio-Chilel and another person were taken to WakeMed’s Trauma Center.

The driver of the of the pickup truck walked away with only scratches, police said. The names of the victims have not been released.