× Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers tight end, is a finalist for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is a finalist for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

“It’s a great honor. There are so many guys who do so much for the community, and to be chose as one of three finalists for the second time is just awesome,” Olsen said, according to the Carolina Panthers official website. “I’m really thankful for the team for selecting me and all the people who choose the finalists for having me again now. I’m looking forward to a great week down at the Super Bowl.”

Officials said $500,000 will be donated in the name of the 2017 winner and $250,000 will be donated to the winner’s charity of choice

The other finalists include Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson and Texans defensive end J.J. Watt.

The winner will be announced at NFL Honors, an awards special airing Feb. 3 in Minneapolis, the night before Super Bowl LII.

Read more: Panthers.com