College student taken to hospital after ingesting Tide Pod

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN, Utah – A college student in Utah has been taken to the hospital after ingesting a Tide Pod, according to authorities.

KSTU reported that the Utah State University student was taken to an area hospital, but details about an exact condition were not immediately available.

A call came in late Saturday afternoon about an incident at on-campus housing, according to Eric Warren, director of media relations at the university.

Campus police initially called it a "Tide Pod overdose," but Warren said the student in question ingested a Tide Pod.

Warren said it's unclear why the student ingested the Tide Pod.

"For students and members of our university who are feeling overwhelmed, we have services available,” he said. “There are people here to talk to you."

Earlier this month, doctors warned people not to eat the laundry pods due to health concerns. The warning was sparked by social media posts and online videos of people participating in a challenge that involves eating the pods and filming the reaction.

"So you'll get burns to the skin, burns to the eye, a lot of problems that are more severe: burns to the respiratory tract, burns to the esophagus," Dr. Joe Krug of St. Vincent Health in Indiana told WXIN.