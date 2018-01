Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Magnum Auto Wash in Winston-Salem washed 300 cars on Saturday and expect another 300 on Sunday, now that the snow is melting.

One employee who works there told FOX8 that the business was fully-staffed on Sunday.

Patchy morning fog gave way to a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with highs in the upper-50s to lower-60s. Another warm day is coming up on Monday, with highs in the upper-50s.