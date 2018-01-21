Closings and delays

All eastbound lanes of West Vandalia Road at Glen Hollow Road are closed due to a two-vehicle crash involving injuries

Posted 8:38 pm, January 21, 2018, by

West Vandalia Road at Glen Hollow Road (Google Maps)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All eastbound lanes of West Vandalia Road at Glen Hollow Road are closed due to a two-vehicle crash involving injuries.

City officials announced the closure in a press release issued at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes. There is no word on when the road will reopen.

No other details were immediately available.