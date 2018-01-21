× All eastbound lanes of West Vandalia Road at Glen Hollow Road are closed due to a two-vehicle crash involving injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All eastbound lanes of West Vandalia Road at Glen Hollow Road are closed due to a two-vehicle crash involving injuries.

City officials announced the closure in a press release issued at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes. There is no word on when the road will reopen.

No other details were immediately available.