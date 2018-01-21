× 3 killed, 2 injured after driver loses control in early morning North Carolina car crash

RALEIGH, N.C. — Three people were killed and two others injured in a crash in Raleigh early Sunday morning, authorities said.

WTVD reported that North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Forestville Road and Buffaloe Road just before 2 a.m.

Troopers said a car lost control and crossed the center line and hit the front side of an oncoming SUV.

Everyone in the car died iand the two passengers in the SUV were taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries. Names have not been released.