× Winston-Salem State University student dies after being shot at event at Wake Forest University

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem State University student died after being shot at an event at Wake Forest University early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Wake Forest Drive at about 1 a.m. after a gunshot was fired at an event on campus, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Officers found 21-year-old Najee Ali Baker with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and died.

Winston-Salem police are leading the investigation with support from Wake Forest University Police and Winston-Salem State University Police.

Several students from Wake Forest University and Winston-Salem State University attended the event and officials from both universities are working to support students impacted by the incident.

The Winston-Salem Police Department has no reason to believe that the shooter remained on campus. It appears to be an isolated incident.

The investigation is in the early stages and authorities remain on scene.

Anyone with any information can call police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.