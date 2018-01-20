× Thousands gather in Charlotte, Raleigh for the 2018 Women’s March; events held across the country

This weekend is the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s swearing-in. But hundreds of thousands of activists across the US also are marking the anniversary of last January’s Women’s March, and the movement it sparked in 2017.

The organizers of the movement hope to keep up the momentum from last year with a weekend of events and rallies across the country.

Large crowds gathered in Charlotte and Raleigh on Saturday to build support for issues including abortion rights, immigration and civil rights.

Charlotte’s event began at First Ward Park on Seventh Street with a speakers’ forum. The march starts at noon and will end at Romare Bearden Park, according to WSOC.

WTVD reported that more than a thousand people are expected to march in downtown Raleigh.

This year’s march celebrates “women leading the resistance and uplift voices and stories of communities that are affected by the current administration and its oppressive policies,” organizers said.