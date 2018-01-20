× Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police in Winston-Salem are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl, whose disappearance prompted a Silver Alert.

Akyrah Brione Frazier was last seen leaving a home at 606 Denny Drive on Thursday in a white Dodge Ram truck, according to police.

She was reported missing by a family member who then called police.

Police said Frazier has a cognitive impairment which will make it difficult for her to return home.

Frazier was last seen wearing silver sweater, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with any information on Frazier’s whereabouts can call police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.