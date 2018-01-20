× Silver Alert issued for 18-year-old woman reported missing in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are looking for an 18-year-old woman who went missing Saturday in Winston-Salem, prompting a Silver Alert.

Chelsea Marie Lang was last seen at 12 p.m. when she walked away from a home at 259 Stewart Road, according to a press release from Winston-Salem police.

Lang has been described as 5’2” and weighing about 200 pounds with shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey East Forsyth High School hooded sweatshirt, black pants with a white stripe on the side of each leg and sneakers.

A Silver Alert has been issued by the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons. Police said she suffers from cognitive disorders.

Anyone with any information about Lang’s whereabouts can call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Español at (336) 728-3904.