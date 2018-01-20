Police investigate suspicious death after man’s body found in Winston-Salem dumpster
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead in a dumpster outside a Winston-Salem apartment complex.
Crews were called to Ivy Apartments on Ivy Avenue near East 30th St. on Saturday afternoon. The name of the 40-year-old victim has not been released.
Police crews will remain on the scene for several more hours, according to Lt. Mike Cardwell.
No other details were immediately available.
36.128436 -80.239451