× Police investigate suspicious death after man’s body found in Winston-Salem dumpster

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead in a dumpster outside a Winston-Salem apartment complex.

Crews were called to Ivy Apartments on Ivy Avenue near East 30th St. on Saturday afternoon. The name of the 40-year-old victim has not been released.

Police crews will remain on the scene for several more hours, according to Lt. Mike Cardwell.

No other details were immediately available.