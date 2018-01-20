Man, 18, killed by 1,000-pound boulder in Upstate South Carolina while climbing rocks with friends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, S.C. – A Florida man hiking in South Carolina was killed by a 1,000-pound boulder in an incident that authorities have called a freak accident.

WHNS reported that Jacob Bridges Acker, 18, of Neptune Beach, Florida, was killed instantly while hiking with friends at Wildcat Branch Falls in Cleveland, S.C.

The victim and three other friends had traveled to the Carolinas from Florida to see the mountains, according to authorities.

Acker was climbing rocks when he grabbed the crevice of a boulder, which separated and fell on him.

Acker's cause of death was blunt force trauma of the head. Chief deputy coroner Mike Ellis estimated that the boulder weighed about 1,000 pounds.