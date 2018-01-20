Large crowds gather in Winston-Salem as part of 2018 Women’s March

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Large crowds gathered in Winston-Salem on Saturday as part of the 2018 Women’s March, one of several such events across the country.

Mayor Allen Joines and former Alderman Dr. Virginia Newell addressed the participants at Corpening Plaza.

One year after women took to the streets in droves to protest President Donald Trump’s inauguration, marchers are gathering again in cities across the country and around the world in sharp rebuke to Trump’s presidency and in continuation of a still-growing international movement.

This second year of the Women’s March also comes in the middle of the #MeToo movement, which has shed light on sexual misconduct and ushered in social change in a wide bevy of industries. It also comes months ahead of the midterm elections in the United States, in which progressive women hope to turn their activism into victories at the ballot box.

In Washington, where one year ago hundreds of thousands of women clad in pink hats took to the streets and vowed to resist Trump’s presidency, Heather Tucci said she didn’t want to stay on the sidelines.

The beginning of the Women's March Against the Polls is approaching the termination point on the north side of Corpening Plaza, please continue to use Caution in the Downtown area! #policews .72 pic.twitter.com/DuJmvVfBFw — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) January 20, 2018