Woman charged after her boyfriend was found dead without arms, legs

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Police have arrested a woman accused of fatally shooting and dismembering her boyfriend last summer.

WFTV reported that Nelci Tetley, 67, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection to the death of 54-year-old Jeffrey Albertsman.

The victim was found dead after police were called to a home for a well-being check in July. Albertsman had been shot in the head and his arms and legs were missing.

The victim’s arms and legs were found in a fern garden nearly two months later.

Albertsman had filed an injunction for protection against Tetley in October 2016 after she shoved him and threatened to kill him, according to court records.