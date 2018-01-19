× Tom Petty died of an accidental drug overdose, family says

LOS ANGELES – Tom Petty died of an accidental drug overdose, his family said in a statement after speaking with the L.A. County Coroner’s office.

TMZ reported that Petty died of “multi-system organ failure” caused by “mixed drug toxicity.” During an examination October 3, 2017, the medical examiner found fentanyl, oxycodone, temazepam, alprazolam, citalopram, acetylfentanyl and despropionyl fentanyl.

Petty was also suffering from coronary artery atherosclerosis and emphysema. He was 66.

The music legend’s family issued a statement saying that Petty had been touring for 53 dates with a fractured hip that developed into a full break. According to the statement, he was informed on the day he died.

“It is our feeling that the pain was simply unbearable and was the cause for his over use of medication,” they said.

His family added:

“On a positive note we now know for certain he went painlessly and beautifully exhausted after doing what he loved the most, for one last time, performing live with his unmatchable rock band for his loyal fans on the biggest tour of his 40 plus year career.”

Petty had a string of hits across the decades, including “Free Fallin’,” “American Girl” and “I Won’t Back Down.”

A statement from the Petty Family is available at https://t.co/dUQukjayNE pic.twitter.com/L9HNJP3dIW — Tom Petty (@tompetty) January 20, 2018