Reidsville man arrested in connection with 2016 homicide

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Reidsville man has been arrested in connection with the 2016 shooting death of Calvin Jerome Simpson, according to a press release.

At about 3:40 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2016, Simpson was fatally shot in the doorway of a home in the 150 block of Northfolk Drive.

On Tuesday, 24-year-old Christian DeAndre Williams turned himself into the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Williams was taken to the Rockingham County Jail without bond. He has a Feb. 6 court date.