GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man died Friday morning after being shot during an argument in Greensboro, according to Greensboro police.

At about 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a dispute at a home in the 3500 block of Riverside Drive. Police say the victim was shot “multiple times” and first responders tried to save the victim but the person died at the hospital.

Greensboro police are canvassing the area. There are no suspects at this time.

BREAKING: Greensboro police working on a homicide investigation. One person was shot multiple times and died after an argument. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/jWAs64v2T4 — Aleksandra Bush (@AleksBushNews) January 19, 2018

Greensboro Police blocking off part of Riverside Dr. with crime scene tape. @myfox8 We are still waiting to find out what is going on here. pic.twitter.com/7fMiy326pz — Aleksandra Bush (@AleksBushNews) January 19, 2018