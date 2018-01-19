NC Department of Transportation keeps a close eye on the roads amid reports of abandoned vehicles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A driver stopped to assist a woman waiting for a tow truck to pull her vehicle out of the snow on Business 85 when she suddenly was rear ended by another driver.

"We've been busy non-stop pulling people out," said Anthony Cash, of High Point Towing, who was there to pull out the abandoned car.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation keeps a close eye on the roads, especially ones with abandoned cars.

"Right now, you see obviously there's an abandoned vehicle that's located on Business 85 and so probably one of our drivers already checked that vehicle," Regional Engineer Jeron Monroe said.

As of Friday, there were at least five or six.

Monroe said some are creating dangerous situations for drivers.

"Close to the white line and we've seen them actually left in the roadway," Monroe said.

Those were the first ones to be towed way. The ones still remaining aren't in harm's way.

Now the highway patrol has given drivers a grace period to come and get their vehicle.

They understand the road conditions haven't been the best these past few days because of the snow. However, drivers can't wait too long.

If they do, highway patrol will slap an orange ticket on the vehicle. This indicates the car will be towed away in 24 hours, but there is an alternative.

Officials say drivers can tow it themselves and save money on towing and storage fees.

The main thing to remember is safety when you come across a situation of an abandoned car.

"Everybody be careful," Cash said.

Highway patrol says drivers do not get a citation or fined at all if their car gets towed away.

Instead, they'll receive a letter in the mail letting them know where it's at.