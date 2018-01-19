× Man shot in buttock in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 44-year-old man was shot in the left buttock in High Point Thursday night, according to High Point police.

At about 7:30 p.m., police went to the 120 block of Forrest Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man on a front porch suffering from a gunshot wound to his left buttock.

He told police he was walking down down Forrest Street toward East Lexington Avenue when he heard two gunshots as two cars passed by him. He then noticed he had been shot, walked to the home and called police.

He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he is expected to fully recover.

Officers canvassed the area where the shooting reportedly took place but were unable to find any shell casings.