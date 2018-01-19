× Man allegedly steals car in Charlotte with 2-year-old boy in backseat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man allegedly stole a car with a toddler in the back seat in the parking lot of a Charlotte shopping center Thursday evening, WSOC reports.

The woman left her 2-year-old son alone in a running car while she walked into a restaurant to order food. When the woman came back outside, police say her car and her child, were gone.

The woman then called her friends and 911. The vehicle was later found wrecked.

Djerry Rosner Cassamajor, 24, was seen walking away from the car and the child was left outside of the car in the snow. Witnesses chased down Cassamajor and held him until officers arrived and took him into custody.

Police say the child is safe.

Cassamajor was charged with larceny of motor vehicle, kidnapping, possession of stolen vehicle, child abuse and abduction of child.

The Department of Social Services has been notified since the child had been left unattended.

“You don’t ever expect that to happen, but of course, you jump into to action mode because you think, ‘What if that was my child?’” a family member said.