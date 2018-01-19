× Man accused of punching self in face to avoid sobriety test

BELFAST, Maine — A Maine man is accused of punching himself in the face three times to avoid a sobriety test Saturday morning, according to WGME.

Police say they found 27-year-old Brian Fogg stuck in a ditch in Belfast. When police tried to test his blood-alcohol level with a breathalyzer test, they say he punched himself in the face.

The hits caused him to bleed and officers tended to his injuries instead of giving him the test.

He was later charged with operating under the influence, falsifying physical evidence and criminal mischief.

Fogg was taken to jail but has since been released on bail.