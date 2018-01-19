× Krispy Kreme is asking fans to choose new doughnut flavor

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — For a limited time, Krispy Kreme is giving customers the power to choose their own flavors!

From now until Monday, you can vote on a new glazed doughnut flavor. Voters can choose between blueberry, caramel, lemon, and maple.

The website allows one vote per day.

“In 2017, our fans responded with tremendous enthusiasm regarding how we innovated around our Original Glazed Doughnut,” said a Krispy Kreme rep in a statement to Food & Wine. “We turned it green for St. Patrick’s Day. We eclipsed it with mouth-watering chocolate glaze for the total solar eclipse. And we sweetened it with warm gingerbread molasses to create a new holiday.”

Last year, Krispy Kreme offered one-day special solar eclipse-theme doughnuts as well as a Reese’s Peanut Butter doughnut.

The winner will be announced on Jan. 25.