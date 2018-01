Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have revealed the name of their new baby girl: Chicago West.

TMZ reported that the couple named their third child after Kanye West’s hometown of Chicago.

Kardashian announced the name on her app, simply by posting “Chicago West.” The surrogate gave birth on Monday, with the healthy girl weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

The couple also has a 4-year-old named North and a 2-year-old named Saint.