‘It’s just time’: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs says he’s serious about buying Carolina Panthers

Combs talks about the potential acquisition at the 26-minute mark in the video above

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sean “Diddy” Combs says he is serious about buying the Carolina Panthers.

Combs spoke about potentially buying the Panthers during an interview on “The Breakfast Club” Thursday morning.

“It was never about me buying the Panthers, it was always about we. It was always about we need a team,” he said. “I jumped out there to make sure that they understood that they have to consider some black ownership right now with 80%, 70% of the league being African-American. It’s just time.”

Combs said he has put together an investment group and will have additional details in the upcoming weeks.

The rapper and businessman first tweeted on Dec. 17 that he’d like to buy the Panthers.

I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet! — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017

NBA star Stephen Curry and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick have joined Combs, saying they’d love to be a part of the ownership group.

I want in on the ownership group! Let’s make it happen! https://t.co/sDR4ciciY8 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 18, 2017

Jerry Richardson is selling the team amid allegations of workplace misconduct, which reportedly include “sexually suggestive language and behavior” and at least on one occasion, a racial slur.

Sports Illustrated reported that at least four former Panthers employees have received “significant” monetary settlements due to inappropriate workplace comments and conduct by Richardson.