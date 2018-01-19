Burlington police welcome first majority-female class in department history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Nine new faces lined up to become part of the Burlington police family Friday. Surrounded by retired and current officers, packed with friends and family, the nine men and women swore an oath to protect and serve the Burlington community, some having already served in a different way.

"I was in the Marines for five years, and once I got out I knew I definitely wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement," William Wright said.

Wright grew up in Greensboro and said the department's size and culture was a calling for him.

"Part of a gut feeling, part of just the way the department represented itself," Wright said.

This ceremony was special. Six of the nine officers sworn in were women. It's the first time in the department's long history a majority of females took the oath in a class.

"I think it's one step closer in reaching some of the goals that I know females have been striving for," Nanette Newton said.

"It's definitely different, there's not a lot of females in law enforcement, but I think it's going to be very rewarding," Jennifer Ashworth said. "Everyone is very accepting of you and want you to do well."

Newton moved to Burlington two years ago. The mother of two is excited to connect with people in the place she now calls home.

"Talking to that mother who's going through something and being able to understand exactly what they're going through and what they're talking about," Newton said.

At the end of the day, the gender doesn't matter for the mean and women ready to put their lives on the line. The mothers, fathers, sons and daughters all sign up for the force with the same goal.

"I'm going into this to help people," Newton said. "Maybe other mothers, other children who need me gives me a sense of purpose."