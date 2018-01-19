80-year-old man accused of robbing bank at gunpoint

TUCSON, Ariz. — An 80-year-old Arizona man was arrested last week after police say he robbed a bank at gunpoint.

Police say a tip led to the arrest of Robert Francis Krebs after the Tucson Police Department released surveillance photos of him entering a credit union on Friday. Facebook photos show an armed Krebs demanding money from a teller.

According to the post, a local hotel clerk called police the next day to report a man that looked like the one in the photos had attempted to check in.

Police began checking nearby hotels and found the 80-year-old. He was arrested and charged with two counts of armed robbery.