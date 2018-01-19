8-year-old boy dies from the flu, despite getting a flu shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An 8-year-old boy in Arkansas has died from the flu, despite getting a flu shot.

KARK reported that Tyler Dannaway, of Little Rock, died earlier this week and is the first pediatric flu death in Arkansas this season.

"If you met Tyler for five minutes, you didn't forget Tyler," said father Steve Dannaway. "He loved giving huge bear hugs."

The boy’s parents said he became ill on Sunday night and his fever spiked to 105 degrees on Monday.

On Tuesday, the boy’s parents had to call an ambulance after he stopped breathing. When his parents arrived to the hospital, they were told there was nothing they could do.

"It's just mind-boggling," his parents said. "There's no way to wrap your head around it.”