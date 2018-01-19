× 4 charged with breaking into Burlington high school

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Four people have been charged with breaking into a Burlington high school Thursday night, according to a press release.

At about 10:30 p.m., police responded to Williams High School, located at 1307 S. Church St., in reference to an alarm. Arriving officers saw a group in the school’s parking lot.

The suspects ran and officers eventually arrested three near Sunset Drive.

Police determined they entered the school through an unlocked door and no property was damaged. Following an investigation, another suspect was identified and arrested.

The following suspects have been charged with breaking and entering:

Rahyme Jaumor Crisp, 20. He was given a $25,000 secured bond.

Zachary Christopher Evans, 17. He was given a $25,000 secured bond.

Michael Caine Evans, 19. He was given a $25,000 secured bond.

Osvaldo Hernandez, 18. He was given a $25,000 secured bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.