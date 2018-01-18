In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses America's grocery store rankings, Google's penalty for slow data and more.
What is America’s favorite grocery store?
-
New study says Lidl has lowered grocery prices in North Carolina
-
Walmart announces the closure of more than 60 Sam’s Club stores nationwide
-
People who buy in bulk at club stores like ‘Costco’ spend more money and eat more calories, study reports
-
NC ranks high on list of potential Amazon HQ landing spots
-
Could Hasbro take over Mattel?
-
-
600 Walgreens, Rite Aids to close across the country
-
Liquid sprayed on SC grocery store produce confirmed as fecal matter
-
BB&T to invest in tech companies
-
Christmas sales look to be up this year
-
Professional Santas make better money than most expect
-
-
Financial resolutions for the new year
-
Police looking for suspect in High Point robbery
-
Gas prices continue to rise