MEBANE, N.C. -- Eric Ray lives in Mebane, which saw a rare 10 inches of snow yesterday.

After his wife shared a picture of their backyard on Facebook, one of his buddies bet him $10 he wouldn't jump in the pool.

Eric wanted to put a smile on his friend's face and got his wife to record his dive. He immediately took a hot shower afterwards.

The video was posted to Facebook Wednesday and has already been viewed more than 120,000 times.