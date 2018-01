Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- Southbound Interstate 85 at N.C. 62 in Archdale has reopened some lanes after a wreck near the Main Street interchange caused a closure on Thursday evening.

The wreck spread debris into the roadway, but nobody was hurt.

A truck on the side of the road caused a chain reaction crash.

Traffic had been diverted onto N.C. 62.