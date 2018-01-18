× South Carolina officer dies from injuries following ambush

YORK COUNTY, N.C. — One of the South Carolina officers shot during an ambush early Tuesday morning has died, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Det. Mike Doty was shot while he and two other deputies searched for a man suspected of beating his wife in the couple’s home. A fourth officer had been shot earlier in the search.

The York County Sheriff’s Office announced Doty’s passing on Twitter Wednesday evening.

It is with a heavy heart & great sadness that York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson announces the passing of Detective Michael R. Doty. #YCSOStrong #YCSOFamily #YoCoSheriff #SCnewshttp://www.yorkcountysheriff.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=33 — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) January 18, 2018

The post read, in part, “It is with a heavy heart & great sadness that York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson announces the passing of Detective Michael R. Doty.”

Doty was the Law Enforcement Officer Narcan Program coordinator for the sheriff’s office and was also a member of the York County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Entry Team, as well as an associate advisor for the York County Explorer Post 1786, WSOC reports.

The other three officers, deputies Buddy Brown and Randy Clinton and York Police Officer Kyle Cummings have been in and out of surgery, but are expected to survive.

Suspect fled and hid after 911 call, police say

Sheriff’s deputies initially went to the home outside York, a city of about 7,000 people roughly 12 miles south of the North Carolina state line, after 10 p.m. Monday, after someone called authorities to say a male was hitting a female there, said York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris.

The suspect, 47-year-old Christian Thomas McCall, left the home on foot before deputies arrived, Faris said, and police dogs were brought in to search for him.

During the search, McCall fired a gun from somewhere near the home shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, hitting Clinton, a deputy who handles one of the dogs, Faris said.

More officers arrived and searched near the home.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., McCall fired again, and officers returned fire, Faris said. McCall, as well as two deputies and the York officer, were injured in that shootout.

The woman who was allegedly hit was not seriously injured.

The county solicitor, Kevin Brackett, told investigators that they have probable cause to seek warrants charging McCall with three counts of attempted murder for the shootings of Clinton, Brown, and Cummings.

Brackett said that because of Doty’s condition, it wasn’t yet appropriate to decide on a charge in his shooting. No charges were immediately filed.

McCall also could be charged with the possession and use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, and a first-degree domestic violence charge, Brackett said.