SkyView8 video shows massive house fire in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- Incredible SkyView8 video shows a massive house fire in Kernersville Thursday morning.

The home, which is now completely destroyed, is located on Freeman Road in Forsyth County, just about a half- mile from the Guilford County line.

Officials say one person was inside the home when the fire started but a smoke detector saved their life.

Crews say the home's location and the lack of a nearby water supply prevented firefighters from quickly putting the fire out.