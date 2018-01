Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FANCY GAP, Va. -- SkyView8 video shows three "blown over" tractor-trailers on Interstate 77 northbound in Carroll County, Virginia.

The incident happened along Fancy Gap Mountain and all lanes of Interstate 77 northbound are closed.

Virginia State Police say another tractor-trailer was blown over in the same area last night.

The crashes are expected to impact drivers headed from Virginia to areas like Mount Airy and Winston-Salem.

High winds have overturned 3 tractor trailers I-77 NB in Va near MMs 1 & 2. Trucks cannot be moved until winds subside; backups expected into NC, avoid area! — NC Highway Patrol (@NCSHP) January 18, 2018